Fire crews respond to minor crash involving Oklahoma City streetcar

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say two people were taken to a hospital for treatment following an accident with a streetcar in downtown Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving three vehicles, including a streetcar in downtown Oklahoma City.

When firefighters arrived at the scene near N.W. 4th and Robinson, they realized that two people needed be checked out by medical personnel.

Investigators say one of the vehicles hit the streetcar, which caused a chain-reaction accident.

In all, officials say six people were on the streetcar at the time of the crash. However, no one on the streetcar was injured.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.