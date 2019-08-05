Click here for more information on First Lady Sarah Stitt’s Back to School Movie Night.
First Lady Stitt’s Back to School Movie Night link
-
Bill to update curriculum on AIDS, HIV in Oklahoma schools vetoed
-
Gov. Stitt kicks off Top Ten cabinet tour
-
Governor Stitt looks to renegotiate Tribal gaming agreement
-
Harkins Theatres re-releasing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with never-before-seen bonus content
-
“State employees don’t want a pat on the back,” Push for pay raise as budget negotiations continue
-
-
Family awoken by early morning stadium lights at Edmond Memorial
-
Witness recounts terrifying moments El Reno tornado touched down
-
New laws set to run unprocessed rape kits
-
Cowboys Take Bedlam Baseball Game 1
-
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, INTEGRIS reach “longer-term” agreement
-
-
State Chamber speaks out after Gov. Stitt signs pharmacy bill
-
Sooners Avenge Loss to Alabama to Advance to WCWS Finals
-
Gov. Stitt takes to the virtual skies during tour of Boeing facility