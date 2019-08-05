4 suspects on the run following shooting, home invasion in SW Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 70-year-old homeowner has been transported to the hospital after being shot during a violent home invasion. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a home near SW 47th and Western.

"I didn't know what was going on," a woman, who didn’t want to be identified for her safety, told News 4.

When she got home early Monday morning, she encountered the horrifying situation that was unfolding inside the southwest Oklahoma City home she is currently staying at with her boyfriend.

“Kind of shook up," she told News 4 when asked how she’s doing.

According to a police report, the homeowner was asleep in his bedroom in the dark when he woke up to a man in a dark hoodie and a ski mask pointing a gun at him.

When the suspect demanded the combination to the victim’s safe, the victim allegedly grabbed the suspect by the throat and grabbed his phone. That’s when the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone and shot him in his left knee.

The victim then grabbed a machete and tried to chase the suspect out of his home, according to police.

"There were three other individuals who were confronted by these men. There were four men with guns who came inside,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The other victims weren’t hurt. However, the homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound.

News 4 has been to the home in the past. Six people were arrested there back in January, including the victims in this case, when guns and about eight grams of meth were seized there by police.

The four suspects are still on the run.

One of the victims was arrested at the scene on outstanding warrants.