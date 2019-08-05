Gun control debate heats up after mass shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mass shootings over the weekend in both Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas have re-sparked the gun control debate across the nation and in Oklahoma.

Part of the local debate concerns the new constitutional carry law that goes into effect in November.

Don Spencer with the Second Amendment Association said the shootings only highlight the need for constitutional carry.

“Constitutional carry will actually help because it’s possible there may be someone inside that may be able to peacefully, legally stop or put some pressure on them,” Spencer told News 4, “to stop the carnage that’s taking place.”

On the other side, Cacky Poarch said Mothers Demanding Action said more guns will only make the problem worse.

Poarch said the shootings are just another example of how the laws need to change and they need to change now.

“The thought that the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun is completely false. Accidents happen when firearms are around,” Poarch said. “In order for us to be safe, actually for us to prevent gun violence, we need to pass sensible gun reform.”

The one thing both sides can agree on is the mass shootings over the weekend are a tragedy and they shouldn’t have happened.

“It’s a terrible thing that the youth keeps thinking this is a way they need to act out and solve a problem,” Spencer said. “It does not solve anything other than create tragedy for everyone.”

Mothers Demand Action hopes people stay angry about the recent shootings and do everything they can to promote change and that starts with contacting elected officials.

“I think citizens need to engage in their local government. Not only local government, but they need to contact their senators and their legislatures on the federal level,” Poarch told News 4. “Background checks has passed through the US house, now the senate needs to do their job and they need to pass it as well.”

The new constitutional carry law in Oklahoma officially goes into effect November 1.