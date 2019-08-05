× Homeowner shot during SW Oklahoma City home invasion; suspects on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a home invasion that happened early Monday morning on the city’s southwest side.

At around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the area near SW 47th and Western for a possible shooting.

Police tell News 4 four males entered an unlocked house in the area and at one point, one shot was fired, striking the homeowner in the knee.

The suspects stole the homeowner’s cellphone.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the four suspects are still on the run. No suspect descriptions have been released.

The incident remains under investigation.