× INTEGRIS eliminated 171 corporate, non-clinical positions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with a major health systems company in Oklahoma have confirmed that layoffs have affected more than 150 employees.

News 4 reached out to officials at INTEGRIS after learning about possible layoffs.

On Monday afternoon, INTEGRIS officials confirmed that 171 positions were eliminated.

“Health care continues to be a dynamic industry that requires health systems like INTEGRIS to transform and adapt to market realities. INTEGRIS is committed to getting in front of the challenging market dynamics to ensure INTEGRIS stays well positioned for the future. At the beginning of our fiscal year, we determined several adjustments were necessary. As of today, we are eliminating 171 positions – most of which are corporate, non-clinical positions. Although this reduction represents only 1.6% of our 10,400-caregiver workforce, we recognize it has real impact. When a position is eliminated, every effort is made to match the outplaced individual to an open INTEGRIS position. Where no match exists, we provide resources and assist in locating another employment opportunity. INTEGRIS continues to be well positioned but we must focus our resources on patient care services to ensure our patients and families can continue to depend on us in their time of greatest need,” a statement from INTEGRIS read.