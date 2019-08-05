Jury selection set to begin in case against man accused of shooting, killing Logan County deputy

OKLAHOMA – Jury selection is expected to begin for a man accused of shooting and killing a Logan County Deputy.

In April of 2017, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade went by a house along Mulhall Rd., near I-35, in Logan County to serve an eviction notice.

Investigators say footage from Wade’s body camera captured the moment that Nathan Leforce suddenly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at Wade.

Wade was shot four times in the body and face, but he was still able to call for backup as Leforce stole his patrol car.

Sadly, Wade eventually died from his injuries.

A manhunt ensued for Leforce, who reportedly made a stop at Smitty’s gas station and carjacked a customer.

Several hours later, Leforce was found in Guthrie and taken into custody.

Leforce was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, jury selection is set to begin in Leforce’s trial.

If jury selection happens Monday, the trial is expected to start Tuesday.