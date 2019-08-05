Man arrested after allegedly choking girlfriend, dog in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly choked his girlfriend while she was holding her baby and then choked their dog.

Last week, a woman called police saying her boyfriend, Detravion Smith, had knocked her unconscious earlier that day.

While the woman was on the phone with 911, Smith allegedly attacked her.

“She was holding the child when he started strangling her on the bed,” said Jeanne Pierce with Tulsa police. “She just said he got angry at her. I think she asked him a question and he might have been sleeping and he got angry at her and then he attacked her.”

The woman put the baby down at one point, but was pushed onto the bed, nearly landing on top of her infant baby.

She told police she tried to bite Smith and that’s when the dog also bit him.

According to FOX 23, Smith then reportedly started choking the dog.

“An individual that will strangle somebody, will kill somebody,” said Pierce. “It’s just holding that neck for a little bit longer.”

Smith was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on several complaints, including domestic assault and battery and cruelty to animals.