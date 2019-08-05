× Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself at apartment gym

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself at an apartment gym on the city’s north side.

On August 3, just after 11:30 p.m., police were called an apartment complex near Britton and Broadway on a sex offenses call.

A woman told police she was working out in the gym at the complex when she saw a man watching her through the window.

She told police she asked the man what he was doing and he told her he was looking at her.

The victim said the man pulled his pants and underwear down, exposing himself.

She said she tried to leave the gym through the front door, but the man blocked the door.

According to a police report, the victim said she had turned the man down last month when he asked for her number.

45-year-old Willie Henderson was arrested and booked into jail on a complaint of indecent exhibition, a felony, and kidnapping.