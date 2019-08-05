Marshall County food pantry closing its doors in August due to drop in donations

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – A food pantry that serves residents in Marshall County announced that it is closing its doors for the month of August.

“Donations are down, just so low that we are not getting enough to meet the needs of what seems to be going out,” Gwen Wilson, the director of the Hope For Marshall County food pantry, told KXII. “So we’re reaching out to the community saying, ‘Hey, we need some help here restocking the shelves,’ because we see 250, 300 people a month.”

Wilson says many senior citizens in Marshall County struggle to find fresh food and basic hygiene items.

Although the food pantry is closed, the organization is still running its other programs like Hope food boxes.

“The smallest act could make a difference and change a life and help these people just know that they’re seen, they’re head and that somebody cares,” Wilson said.