Message in bottle found in California has Oklahoma connection

SANTA ROSA, Calif. – A newspaper says a message in a bottle from Hawaii was discovered floating in California waters after traveling for more than a decade across the Pacific.

The Press Democrat reported Friday that 30-year-old Eric McDermott found the message, dated 2006, in April with the names of three siblings, ages 4, 7 and 10, and an Oklahoma street address.

McDermott says he tracked down the family a few miles from where he discovered the note about 77 miles north of San Francisco.

The family says they are originally from Santa Rosa, California, and returned after living in Oklahoma for a few years.

McDermott says the family threw the bottle into the ocean during a Hawaii vacation.