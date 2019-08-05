× Motorcyclist taken into custody following chase, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A motorcyclist was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop, Oklahoma City police say.

At around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcyclist, but he did not stop, leading police on a chase.

Police say he was going over 100 mph and the ground pursuit had to be called off for safety reasons.

Air One continued to monitor the motorcyclist until he crashed near NW 50th and Penn, near 50 Penn Place.

He was taken into custody after a short search and found in possession of narcotics. Police say the motorcycle also came back as stolen.