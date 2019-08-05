× Officials looking for inmate who jumped fence at Oklahoma City transitional center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for an inmate who jumped the fence at an Oklahoma City transitional center.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Develle Hamm jumped the fence at the Carver Transitional Center on July 20.

The 35-year-old, who may also go by “Loco Hamm,” was serving a five-year sentence out of Oklahoma County of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He is described as a black male, 5’9″, weighing about 169 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos covering his face, neck and chest.

Officials say his criminal record dates back to 1999 and includes convictions for assaulting a police officer, escape after lawful arrest, second-degree arson and robbery.

The public should not approach him or attempt to apprehend him.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.