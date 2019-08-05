Oklahoma foster families invited to back-to-school bashes with free school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The school year is just around the corner, and several organizations are coming together to host two free back-to-school bashes for about 8,000 foster children in our state.

Oklahoma Fosters and the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy are organizing two free movie nights and school supply giveaways, which are open to all foster families.

Every child registered who is of school age will receive a backpack, a variety of school supplies and a great evening of fun with First Lady Sarah Stitt.

The Oklahoma City event takes place next Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the governor's mansion.

The Tulsa event takes place on Friday, Aug. 16 at Guthrie Green.

Tickets are free, but they are limited so parents need to go online and register.

Officials say a photo ID and date of birth are required for all registered attendees who are 18-years-old and older.