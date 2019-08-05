× Oklahoma man arrested in connection with June murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have arrested an Oklahoma City man in connection with a June murder.

Around 1 a.m. on June 9, police were called to a disturbance near S.E. 29th and Bryant.

Officials say during the disturbance, 30-year-old Baldomero Martinez, Jr. was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than two months after the deadly shooting, investigators say they have made an arrest in the case.

Officers arrested 49-year-old Glenn Wood on complaints of second-degree murder, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.