Playground at Oklahoma park named one of the best around the world by National Geographic 

TULSA, Okla. – The playground at a park in northeast Oklahoma was named one of the best in the world by National Geographic.

The Gathering Place opened last year and was built with private money, led by billionaire philanthropist George Kaiser and totals $465 million.

It is one of the largest in the U.S. and includes skate and bike tracks and sports courts on what will be, when finished, 100 acres.

National Geographic recently named 12 “mind-bending playgrounds around the world,” and Gathering Place made the list.

