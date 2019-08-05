× Police: Two bodies found inside Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. – A homicide investigation is underway in Bethany, police say.

Bethany police say it started at around 8 a.m. Monday when officers were called to a home near NW 27th and College for a welfare check.

Officers found no emergency and say everything seemed to be fine so they could not go into the home, police say.

At some point during the day, the landlord was able to get inside the home and found one person dead inside and called police.

Police say two bodies were found, a man and woman, believed to have been in a relationship.

The incident remains under investigation, but police say it could be a possible murder-suicide.

They are not looking for any other suspects.

The man and woman have not yet been identified and a medical examiner will rule an exact cause and manner of death.