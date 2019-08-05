Police investigating theft of air conditioning unit from home’s front porch

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who allegedly stole an air conditioning unit from the front porch of a home.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a home near S.W. 38th and May Ave. following a reported theft.

Investigators learned that surveillance cameras captured a man walking up to the home’s front porch and stealing an air conditioning unit.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

