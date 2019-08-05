× Remington Park to host job fair for upcoming thoroughbred racing season

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials at Remington Park are gearing up for the upcoming live thoroughbred horse racing season by hosting a job fair.

The park is preparing to hire nearly 50 employees in advance of the season and available positions include bartenders, restaurant servers, security officers, cashiers, paramedic staff and more. Full-time and part-time positions are open.

During the live quarter horse and thoroughbred racing seasons, the park employs approximately 600 people.

Various benefits, including health and dental, paid time off and a 401K option after one year of service, are available and vary by position. Some seasonal employees will have the opportunity to remain on staff after the thoroughbred horse racing season ends.

All employees receive discounts at Remington Park restaurants and gift shops.

Live thoroughbred racing beings August 15 and wraps up December 15.

The park says applicants must be available for shifts on Wednesday through Saturday evenings during that time.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the racing lobby at Remington Park, 1 Remington Place in Oklahoma City, near the junction of I-35 and I-44.

If you are interested, click here to see a full list of available positions and more information.

Applicants should complete an application online prior to going to the job fair.