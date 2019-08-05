Retired Oklahoma Task Force 1 search and rescue K-9 passes away after battling cancer

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A retired search and rescue K-9 with Oklahoma Task Force 1 passed away last week after battling cancer.

According to Oklahoma Task Force 1 Search K9s Facebook page, K-9 Hurley passed away July 30 after battling cancer.

Hurley was 12 years old and one of the original three search and rescue K-9s for OK-TF1.

Officials say he passed away with his handler, John Spicer, and his family, along with members of the Bartlesville Fire Department honor guard by his side.

“Thank you K9 Hurley for your many years of faithful service and multiple deployments with OK-TF1. Hurley will be greatly missed,” reads a Facebook post.