Title IX investigation completed after abuse allegations posted on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - "A Title IX investigation usually starts with a complaint; it happens with the University's Title IX office; once it's made, they start their investigation," said attorney Ed Blau.

A Title IX investigation is now over, after a University of Oklahoma student accused Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks of abuse.

Mallory Jech, listed as a sophomore, took to Twitter on Friday to share her side of the story. The tweets were screen grabbed and shared with us before her Twitter was made private.

Jech started off by saying "The University of Oklahoma values their student athletes more than their average student. I refuse to be quiet," she tweeted. Later in her string of tweets, she said she was "physically abused by him" and, at points, she said she was "left on the side of the road."

News 4 reached out to the university; they said they are aware of the social media posts. They sent this statement:

“OU has been made aware of social media posts in reference to a recent Title IX investigation. Title IX reports and investigations are confidential in order to protect the privacy of both the individual reporter and the respondent involved in the investigation. University policy is to conduct investigations involving student athletes independent of OU Athletics. At no time does the Office of Institutional Equity engage the Athletics Department in the evaluation of evidence during or following an investigation. All individuals who file a Title IX complaint are provided counseling with confidential advocates, accommodations that include academic scheduling, and referrals to other agencies for additional recourse including, but not limited to, local police departments. Filing a Title IX report does not limit the ability of either party from pursuing action through the courts or the criminal justice system. Our responsibility under Title IX in a university setting is to ensure a safe learning environment free of harassment and discrimination for our students, to provide requested accommodations, to determine violations of policy, and where the evidence shows threats to safety, to take steps to stop and prevent its recurrence.”

The investigation is over and cleared Brooks. This means he will stay on the team.

Head coach Lincoln Riley weighed in on the situation Saturday, telling SoonerScore.com that he would refer us back to the statement. He also added "It's a topic that we are extremely sensitive to, it's something that we have education on year round with our guys, it's something that we take extremely serious," Riley said.

Blau, not related to the incident, said, from here, the reporting party can still file an appeal if they haven't already.

No police report has been filed for the incident.

If you want to know more about Title IX, you can visit their website here.