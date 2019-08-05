× Woman arrested in connection to deadly attempted copper theft at radio tower

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A woman was arrested in connection to a suspected copper theft at a radio station’s transmitter site in northeast Oklahoma that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, authorities with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the KRMG AM transmitter site in Sand Springs.

According to the Tulsa World, an engineer checked on an interrupted signal and found one man dead with wire pliers in his hand and another man severely burned, convulsing on the ground.

KRMG reports the injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials have not yet identified the man who died.

The Tulsa World reports 37-year-old Angie West was arrested in connection to the incident.

She reportedly told deputies she had taken the men to the area to take copper around midnight. She says she fell asleep in the car and when she woke up, she left.

West was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

CMG Tulsa Market Vice President Cathy Gunther released a statement following the incident.