× 3rd man arrested in connection with Haskell shooting

HASKELL, Okla. – A third man has been arrested in connection with a Haskell shooting.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. last Tuesday in the 300 block of West Hickory.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, multiple people attempted to kick in the door. Shots were fired, and five people were injured.

On Monday, 18-year-old Colton Edwards was released from the hospital and taken into custody. Edwards is in the Muskogee County Jail facing charges including first-degree burglary, conspiracy, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jobe Anthony Terronez, 18, and Jakeyvious Key, 18, remain in custody in connection with the incident.

Terronez is facing charges including first-degree burglary, conspiracy and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Key is facing first-degree burglary and conspiracy charges.

Both were taken into custody after being treated and released from the hospital, and they are being held without bond in the Muskogee County Jail.

Two remain hospitalized, and warrants have been issued for their arrest in connection with the shooting.

OSBI said nobody inside the residence at the time of the incident was injured in the gunfire. The investigation is ongoing.