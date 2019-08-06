Bethany police release more information on murder-suicide

BETHANY, Okla. – Authorities are releasing more information after two bodies were discovered inside a home in Bethany earlier this week.

On Monday morning, Bethany police were called to a home near N.W. 27th and College for a welfare check after one of the residents didn’t show up for work.

“The landlord was able to make entry into the residence and, at that time, he found a deceased person inside the residence. He backed out of the residence and then called us,“ said Lt. Angelo Orefice, with the Bethany Police Department.

When officers arrived, they say the landlord told them that he had seen a dead body inside the home.

Once officers made their way inside the house, they found the bodies of a man and a woman in a bedroom.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Lela Ellison.

Investigators say they believe Ellison died from a gunshot wound sometime on Sunday after being shot by 57-year-old Bobby Wayne Craig. Craig appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"During the course of the investigation, Bethany Investigators learned of prior domestic and mental health related incidents at the residence," a release from the Bethany Police Department read.

Officials say they are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, you can reach out to the Oklahoma Safe Line at 1-800-522-7233.