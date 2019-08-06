Businesses impacted as workers strive to finish construction in The Village on time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - If you live in The Village, you know this year has been challenging due to the construction on Britton Road near May Avenue.

However, no one knows the frustration better than the business owners who said they are struggling. While they said there is no doubt they've taken a hit, as the months go on, they can't help but wonder what's next.

"It's such a hassle to get here," said Nick Wade, owner of ND Foods. "How do I get out of here? When are they going to be done?"

Those are the questions Wade faces daily. But, those questions are only coming from his most loyal customers.

Since construction started, Wade said his business has declined by 40 percent.

Not too far away at ZT Cigars, they've gotten creative.

"I had to add in an extra employee to do deliveries because guys just can't get here," said Todd Naifeh, whose cigar shop has been at the location for nine years.

"I've never seen anything like this," Naifeh said. "There's a lot of words we could use to describe it. Cluster would be one of them. It's just a mess."

And, it's not just the businesses - even first responders are affected.

EMSA officials said they were given advanced notice and details on the project but they avoid the area at all costs.

"We have seen where ambulances have been waiting out there, unable to move," Wade said.

Residents said they've struggled trying to figure out when it will be done.

"Then, it got pushed to the end of the December and then February," Naifeh said.

News 4 spoke to a representative for The Village who referred us to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

ODOT said they are still hoping to have the project completed by November. The trouble is the heavy rain we experienced earlier this year, along with difficulty with utility lines, set them back about two months.

They are expecting the eastbound lanes to be completed much faster, though. That's something the business owners desperately need.

"Don't forget about people who are in these situations because, if you do, when you remember them, they won't be there," Wade said.

For questions, you can contact The Village's public works department at 405-751-4933 or ODOT.