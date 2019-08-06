× Comedian Jim Gaffigan set to perform in Tulsa this November

TULSA, Okla. – Comedian Jim Gaffigan is set to perform in Tulsa later this year!

The four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer and author will be at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove.

Gaffigan also starred in three movies that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, including Troop Zero, Them That Follow and Light from Light.

His Tulsa show, “Secrets and Pies,” at Paradise Cove is set for November 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale August 9 at 10 a.m.

