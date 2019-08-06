Councilwoman develops site for food resources after last supermarket closes in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – After the last supermarket in northeast Oklahoma City said it was closing its doors for good, city leaders are now taking action to make sure that residents have access to fresh food..

Smart Saver, located near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King, gave just a few days notice to shoppers that it was closing.

“It sucks to see that the main grocery store our people have to go to is being shut down,” Pallu Isreal, a concerned citizen, told News 4.

Now, there is a sudden food desert in the community, and people say they are completely in the dark about why it’s happening.

“We do not appreciate the sneak attack it came with,” community activist Michael Washington said. “Without giving us advanced warning or notice that they were getting ready to close this store down that so many Oklahomans on the northeast side of town relied on for so many years.”

After the store closed, Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice developed a website to provide information about transportation to full-service grocery stores, food distribution sites and food resources available.

"I formed a Task Force of dedicated, compassionate individuals and organizations, both public and private from the Northeast and greater Oklahoma City area community to help develop innovative solutions and resources needed as we navigate this change in food access," Nice wrote.

Click here to visit the website.