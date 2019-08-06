I-44 widening project underway in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation kicked off a $20 million road project that will widen a busy section of I-44, east of Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa World, “the project is on I-44 at the intersection of 165th East Avenue, 1.8 miles west of the 193rd East Avenue and Oklahoma 66 junction in Catoosa.”

The project, which began Monday, will widen the interstate from four lanes to eight and is expected to take about a year to complete.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction will remain open during peak hours while construction is ongoing.

ODOT officials say drivers should expect delays if traveling in the area.