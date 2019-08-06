“I just want somebody who cares about me,” Oklahoma teen waiting for a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Matthew is Native American and enjoys attending pow wows and cultural museums to learn about his heritage.

The 14-year-old also loves animals and actually has a pet fish at his group home.

"It's a beta," he said.

But, Matthew's not just partial to fish.

"When I get older, I want a ferret,” he said.

The teen also has his sights set on a career in the arts.

“I am going to make animatronics though,” he said.

Matthew'd like to start making them at Chuck E. Cheese - an idea he got from the video game Five Nights At Freddy's. He's also thinking about making movies.

"Most of the films I make are going to teach about the Bible or life lessons," he said.

Matthew already loves watching movies, especially Marvel movies.

"There is going to be a new Ironman. It's going to be Ironman's daughter I think," he told News 4.

Far away from the big screen, though, is a harsh reality for the young teenager who hasn't had a family in quite some time.

"I have stuffed animals in my room, and I like to play with them a whole lot. It kind of reminds me of being in a family,” he said.

Matthew said he tries really hard to meet families but, so far, no luck.

"Every time I go to an adoption party, they're always looking for someone that's older than me or younger than me, and that kind of makes me sad,” he said.

Matthew's afraid he'll end up homeless if he's not adopted.

"Basically, I've been through a lot in my life, and I just want somebody who cares about me," he said.

So, Matthew has this message for anyone watching and thinking about adoption:

"I just know that, if there's a family that's out there that really wants a child, I suggest they pick me," he said.

A teen with much to offer - just looking for his place to call home.

For more information on adopting Matthew, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

