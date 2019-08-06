Inside the Oklahoma school district with a high-tech focus on school security 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - School starts soon for 700,000 Oklahoma students.

Public schools around the state are preparing for the arrival of young learners.

For parents with young students in public school in Oklahoma, chances are pretty good they've practiced an active-shooter drill at school.

If you live in the Oklahoma City metro, your school has probably been placed on lockdown at least once as a precaution.

Surveillance cameras are part of the line of defense on campus.

In one school district, the cameras are now equipped with a high-tech tool.

It's a high-dollar upgrade one school district believes is worth every penny.

