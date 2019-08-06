Man arrested after allegedly attacking Oklahoma officer during traffic stop

BIXBY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he severely beat an Oklahoma officer during a traffic stop earlier this week.

On Sunday, at around 8 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle to question the driver about a nearby road rage incident.

Police Cpl. Michael Konshak says the driver was uncooperative.

“The officer went to put him in custody and that’s when the fight began,” said Konshak.

The driver, identified by police as James Skaggs, hit the officer several different times on the head, leaving the officer with multiple injuries to his face, head and hands, including possible broken bones.

Police say during the incident, the officer used his taser.

Skaggs spoke to FOX 23 who says he remembers the taser, but that the incident happened differently, giving no other details.

“I just read the police report and it’s not even what happened,” said Skaggs.

The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released to recover at home.

Skaggs was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints, including resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer. He has since bonded out.