Man, child attacked by dog in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – A man and a child have been attacked by a dog in Edmond.

The dog attack was reported around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near 2nd and Coltrane.

Officials said the 2-year-old was in the backyard at the time. The man was trying to save the child when he was also attacked.

The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The man was taken to another hospital in an unknown condition.

Officials had to wrestle the dog.

No other details have been released.