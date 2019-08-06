Man, child attacked by dog in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. – A man and a child have been attacked by a dog in Edmond.
The dog attack was reported around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near 2nd and Coltrane.
Officials said the 2-year-old was in the backyard at the time. The man was trying to save the child when he was also attacked.
The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The man was taken to another hospital in an unknown condition.
Officials had to wrestle the dog.
No other details have been released.