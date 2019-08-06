Live: Chopper4 over a dog attack in Edmond

Man, child attacked by dog in Edmond

Posted 2:55 pm, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:57PM, August 6, 2019

EDMOND, Okla. – A man and a child have been attacked by a dog in Edmond.

The dog attack was reported around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near 2nd and Coltrane.

Officials said the 2-year-old was in the backyard at the time. The man was trying to save the child when he was also attacked.

The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The man was taken to another hospital in an unknown condition.

Officials had to wrestle the dog.

No other details have been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.