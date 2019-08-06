Man found shot to death in car at Tulsa apartment complex, police say

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car overnight.

Police started investigating after receiving calls Tuesday just before 1:20 a.m. about residents at an apartment complex hearing shots fired. After receiving those calls, police were told that a man had been shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Adrian Thornton in a crashed car.

According to FOX 23, Thornton had been shot several times and his car crashed into a tree.

Several shell casings were found near his vehicle.

Police say no witnesses have come forward and the incident remains under investigation.

