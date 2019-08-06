× Officials investigating man’s suspicious death in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Agents are investigating a suspicious death in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after a 37-year-old man was found in a wooded area.

Officials say the man’s body was found near S. 680 Rd. and E. 580 Rd., outside of Colcord, on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Dustin Dewayne Girdner.

Investigators learned that Girdner was last seen by family members on Saturday, Aug. 3.

If you have any information about Girdner’s death, call (800) 522-8017.