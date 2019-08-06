× Officials: Man loses leg in accident with auger

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say a man lost a leg in a gruesome accident involving an auger, but he’s alive thanks to the quick actions of deputies.

On Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving an auger near S.E. 15th and Peebly Rd.

Officials learned that a 38-year-old man was digging holes for posts with an auger attached to a tractor when his clothes got caught.

Authorities say his leg was partially ripped off.

Deputies raced to the scene and immediately applied two tourniquets to slow the bleeding. The victim was then flown to a hospital