Officials: Oklahoma received $2.5 million from medical marijuana taxes in July

Posted 10:24 pm, August 6, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – The numbers associated with Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry continue to grow.

Oklahoma cashed in on more than $2.5 million from medical marijuana taxes last month.

Experts say it has been a slow and steady progression since November, which is when prescription pot was legalized in our state.

Each month, the state has seen more money from medical marijuana than the previous month.

