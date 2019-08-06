× Oklahoma blood donors have chance to win new car

OKLAHOMA CITY – People who give blood to save a life will also have the chance to win a new car.

Bob Moore Auto Group is teaming up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute and KFOR to hold blood drives on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following dealerships:

Bob Moore Subaru, along Kelley Ave., south of Memorial Rd., in Edmond

Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of OKC, along Northwest Expressway, west of Rockwell Ave., in Oklahoma City

Bob Moore Ford, along I-35 S. Service Rd. & S.E. 89th St.

Organizers say five finalists will be chosen from donors who give blood at those locations. The winner of a new Ford Fiesta will be announced during a ceremony later this month.

“A shiny new car is the ultimate gift for one of our generous blood donors, all of whom give of themselves to help patients in our community hospitals,” said John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute President and CEO. “One blood donation saves the lives of up to three Oklahomans. Over the last nineteen years, we are so grateful to Bob Moore Auto Group for supporting our life-saving mission and the health of all Oklahomans.”

In addition to the chance to win a car, each donor will receive a ‘Summer Vibes & Saving Lives’ t-shirt and their choice of voucher for free entry to either Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park.

Healthy adults who are 16-years-old and older are encouraged to give blood.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood at this event, call 1-877-340-8777, or visit www.obi.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.