Oklahoma City police asking drivers to call 911 to report stalled trains

OKLAHOMA CITY – Due to a new state law, Oklahoma City police are urging drivers to call 911 to report trains that are stopped on the track for a long period of time.

"It's definitely frustrating," Catie Moon told News 4.

It’s happened to many of us. You’re just trying to get to work, meet a friend for lunch or make it to an appointment and, then, you encounter a frustrating setback when you hit a train stopped for, in some case, up to 20 minutes.

"I usually go right down Broadway and kind of get through that, so you kind of have to go across," one driver told News 4.

A new state law, though, could mean change is on the horizon.

"The law allows trains to block the tracks up to 10 and even 20 minutes, depending on certain circumstances to include emergencies," said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City police are now urging residents to call 911 the next time you’re stopped at a stopped train for that amount of time.

"The thing we need citizens to remember is the officer is probably going to ask for your information because, in these cases, you would be considered a witness," Morgan said.

Once the officer finishes the report, it will then head to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission who will investigate the case.

Oklahomans we spoke with are all for it.

"It would help if they do solve the problem, with traffic moving faster," said Angela Lawrence.

"It's good. It's about time. But, I could also understand, I mean the railroad has the ultimate right away. I mean their property and everything, it takes a while to move them and get the products in. So, just kind of have to work together," another drive told News 4.

Authorities are also asking drivers to call them back if you report a stopped train and it moves before the officer gets there.