Oklahoma City police hosting recruiting events for minorities

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are working to encourage African-Americans to apply for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department have teamed up to encourage 100 or more African-Americans to apply for the police department by Oct. 1.

The first recruiting event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Metro Tech STEM Building, located at 1901 Springlake Dr. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say nine black officers will be in attendance to talk about salary, benefits, table discussions, and conduct mock interviews.

If you attend the first recruiting event, you are eligible to attend the Community Police Academy.

The academy will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Training Center, located at 800 N. Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City.

During the academy, attendees will be able to test out a police obstacle course, active shooter stimulation and then go through a debriefing session.

Officials say all participants must sign a waiver of liability, and food will be served.