Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store on the city’s northeast side.

On Monday, just before 10:30 p.m., police were called an armed robbery of a business near NE 36th and Kelley.

According to a police report, a man approached the counter at the convenience store, demanding the clerk to give him “all the money.” The man then showed the clerk a handgun tucked into his pants.

The clerk removed all the money from the register and gave it to the suspect.

The suspect, described as a black male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, around 6’0″, then fled the scene on foot. The report states the suspect had a tattoo above or around his left eye and tattoo on his left upper arm.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.