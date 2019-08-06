The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma receives $20K grant to improve lives of seniors

Posted 9:53 am, August 6, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma has received a $20,000 grant to help improve the lives of seniors.

On Tuesday, officials announced they received the grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Services for the Elderly iFund grant program.

The grant will be used to assist in funding enrichment activities through The Salvation Army’s Senior Programs Department, which will allow The Salvation Army “to increase its level of service to the population it serves.”

“Enrichment activities are so important to our senior community,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander. “These activities help participants achieve a sense of purpose, independence, and empowerment. The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is excited to offer a variety of opportunities to engage and connect with this growing population.”

Enrichment activities include field trips, special events, holiday celebrations, and incentives to participate in ongoing activities taking place at the three senior centers.

There are currently three senior centers in the Oklahoma City metro area serving approximately 350-425 seniors each week. The centers are open to anyone age 55 or older, free of charge.

The centers are located at:

  • Danforth Center
    5301 N. Meridian
    Oklahoma City, OK 73112
  • Reding Center
    1000 SW 38th St.
    Oklahoma City, OK 73109
  • Shartel Center
    5415 S. Shartel
    Oklahoma City, OK 73109
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.