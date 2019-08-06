× The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma receives $20K grant to improve lives of seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma has received a $20,000 grant to help improve the lives of seniors.

On Tuesday, officials announced they received the grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Services for the Elderly iFund grant program.

The grant will be used to assist in funding enrichment activities through The Salvation Army’s Senior Programs Department, which will allow The Salvation Army “to increase its level of service to the population it serves.”

“Enrichment activities are so important to our senior community,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander. “These activities help participants achieve a sense of purpose, independence, and empowerment. The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is excited to offer a variety of opportunities to engage and connect with this growing population.”

Enrichment activities include field trips, special events, holiday celebrations, and incentives to participate in ongoing activities taking place at the three senior centers.

There are currently three senior centers in the Oklahoma City metro area serving approximately 350-425 seniors each week. The centers are open to anyone age 55 or older, free of charge.

The centers are located at: