Tulsa salon offering services to children with special needs

TULSA, Okla. – A salon in Tulsa is making it their mission to specialize in services that cater to children with special needs.

Carrie Jones says her 5-year-old son, Henry, who has autism, used to dread going to get his hair cut.

“He cried the whole time but it was fast, so we were like, okay, it’s torture but it’s fast,” said Jones.

But then she discovered Chloe’s a Salon for Children.

“Before it was like a dreaded activity and now we’ll be driving this way and he will literally say, haircut, haircut?” said Jones.

The salon specializes in cutting hair for children with special needs or sensory-related issues.

It opened in 2017 and according to KJRH, “runs on a slower pace and offers a private room for children who have sensory-related issues.”

“They can kind of feel safe and if it’s a little too noisy on the floor that they have a quiet safe place that they can go,” said Judy Kreitzer, Owner of Chloe’s a Salon for Children.

Kreitzer used to run a larger salon in California, but retired in Tulsa so she could be with family. She says she was interested in the business again thanks to her daughter showing her a need in the community.

“We’re not interested in so much getting everything done, we’re interested in getting them through the process safely and to where they feel successful,” said Kreitzer.

The salon accepts walk-ins, but prefers guests schedule an appointment.