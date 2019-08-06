Two Enid police K9s receive bullet, stab protective vests

ENID, Okla. – Two K9s with the Enid Police Department recently received bullet and stab protective vests.

The department says the vests for K9 Fett and K9 Renn were thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Fett’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory K9 Jethro, Canton, OH Police Department.” Ren’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department.”

The non-profit’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the United States.

Since its establishment in 2009, the organization has provided over 3,400 protective vests in 50 states – to a total of $5.7 million through private and corporate donations.

