Two lorikeet chicks hatch at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo welcomed two new members to their family earlier this year!

Back in April and June, two Green-naped lorikeet chicks hatched at the zoo.

According to the zoo, when baby lorikeets are a few weeks old, zoo staff transfer them to incubators and hand raise them so they can monitor their health and behaviors.

When the babies are able to eat independently and fly well, they are moved to the indoor holding area of the lorikeet exhibit, adjacent to the flock, where they can see, hear and interact with them. They are trained to perch on a scale so zoo officials can monitor their weight and health.

They are then introduced to the adult lorikeets, starting with a group of five to 10 birds, then the flock in the outside exhibit.