Virginia non-profit arrives in Oklahoma to help town rebuild flood-damaged school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOFFETT, Okla. - A non-profit organization from Virginia arrived in Oklahoma over the weekend to help a small town recover from spring flooding.

Over the weekend, God's Pit Crew, a crisis response team, arrived in Moffett to help residents recover from the May flooding.

Troopers escorted the group into the town after meeting them at the state line.

According to the group's website, this is their biggest rebuild project to date. They will help with rebuilding the flood-damaged school in Moffett, which serves students from Pre-K through 8th grade.

“We’d love to rebuild every house here, every building, but obviously we don’t have the resources to do that," Randy Johnson, God’s Pit Crew Founder said. “We asked a number of people here if you could only choose one project what would it be? Everybody said rebuild our school.”

KFSM reports more than $250,000 of equipment and funding has been donated for the rebuild.

"They're taking time out of their lives just to come here and to help us just for free, for nothing," Moffett School teacher Chanda Price said. " I know they will be rewarded in eternity someday and we just hope that we can show them the love and gratefulness while they are here helping us."

The group will be in Moffett for three weeks working at the school.

School starts August 12 in Moffett.