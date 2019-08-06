× Warrant issued for man accused of stabbing victim in Logan County bar

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A warrant has been issued for a man accused of stabbing another man nearly a dozen times at a Logan County bar.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Woodcrest Tavern following a fight.

According to the Guthrie News Page, a witness told deputies that the victim had chest bumped a man at the bar, which caused him to stumble. At that point, investigators say 57-year-old Jerry Hare, who was seen with the man, began fighting with the victim.

At one point, the victim was heard saying, “I am done. He has a knife.”

Deputies say the victim was stabbed a total of 10 times and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Online court records indicate that an arrest warrant was issued for Hare, who is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.