Actor Danny Trejo saves a trapped baby from an overturned car

LOS ANGELES -- One of Hollywood's best-known villains, Danny Trejo, came to the rescue of a baby that was trapped in an overturned vehicle in Los Angeles.

It wasn't a stunt for an upcoming movie. It happened in real life on Wednesday.

Speaking at the scene at the intersection of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue in the Sylmar neighborhood, Trejo said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. after a sedan driver ran a red light and struck a Ford Explorer.

"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else," Trejo told CNN affiliate KABC. "Everything."

Video shows the SUV overturned and came to rest on its roof, while both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Three people were hospitalized as a result, but by the time first responders arrived none of the victims needed to be extricated, according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

But some of the victims had been trapped, said L.A. Police Officer Tony Im.

Trejo says among those needing rescue were a baby and grandma, and he helped pull the child out after another bystander got into the SUV.

"A young lady had to crawl through the window because I couldn't get the baby out — I couldn't unbuckle the seat belt," he said. "She got in and undid the seat belt, I pulled the baby out the other side."

The female bystander said a woman inside the car was hurt herself but kept repeating, "Get my baby, get my baby."

The Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN affiliate KABC that three people were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to Trejo, "The only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat."

Video from the scene shows the actor animatedly relaying what had happened while an investigating officer took notes.

Trejo left one piece of advice to L.A.-area motorists: "Pay attention."