Ardmore resident spots bobcat crossing her yard

ARDMORE, Okla. – Joy Stockwell says it is pretty common to find wildlife in her Ardmore neighborhood.

However, she was shocked by the most recent visitor she saw crossing her yard.

Stockwell told KXII that she and her daughter were inside the house when they first saw the creature approaching their home from about 50 feet away.

“He was right there by the big tree. Pretty close enough for you to really see the stripes on him and the curly tail and the tough ears,” Stockwell said.

Stockwell said that she was able to keep track of the bobcat from inside her house.