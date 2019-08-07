Bethany files lawsuit regarding opioid epidemic

BETHANY, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is suing over the opioid epidemic.

According to new court documents, the city of Bethany has filed a lawsuit against several drugmakers including Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Janssen, and Johnson and Johnson.

The city of Bethany alleges those drugmakers downplayed the addiction risk.

They also say in recent years, more of the city’s resources have gone to battling the opioid epidemic.

The latest lawsuit comes on the heels of Oklahoma’s trial against opioid manufacturers. A judge is expected to make a ruling in that case soon.