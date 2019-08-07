× Crews battle large fire near Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Crews are battling a large fire near Choctaw Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene near NE 36th and Henney Road just before 1 p.m.

A structure and vehicle have burned, but it is unknown what kind of structure was damaged.

Fire officials say there is limited access to the area and no water hydrants, so crews are cutting down trees to make access.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.